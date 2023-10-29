NBA rumors: Knicks' Embiid offer nixed, Grizzlies reinforcements, Sixers breakup
- The Grizzlies add Bismack Biyombo to sure up center depth
- Jalen McDaniels spurned Sixers' minimum contract offer in free agency
- Knicks' trade offer for Joel Embiid not taken seriously
NBA Rumors: Sixers did not take Knicks' offer for Joel Embiid seriously
Several recent reports have tied Joel Embiid to the New York Knicks as a potential trade target. One even suggested a potential package — Julius Randle and/or R.J. Barrett and/or Mitchell Robinson and/or Evan Fournier and a few draft picks.
While Embiid is a well-documented priority for the Knicks, it doesn't really matter what New York wants. It matters what Philadelphia 76ers (and, perhaps most of all, Embiid) wants. Right now, there's no trouble in paradise, despite the Sixers' ongoing trade demand snafu with James Harden.
"[The Sixers and Embiid] didn’t take it seriously," one source told Ian Begley of SNY in reference to the Knicks' purported Embiid trade offer.
Begley also reports that people in the Sixers organziation believe Embiid remains committed to Philadelphia for the long haul. The 7-footer has weathered many a storm since his arrival in 2014. Embiid has been through the Colangelo burner scandal, the Markelle Fultz debacle, the unforgivable Jimmy Butler decision, the Ben Simmons holdout... and now, Harden's trade request. If he wasn't scared off already, one has to imagine Embiid's tolerance for organizational B.S. is extremely high.
Until Embiid officially demands a trade — and there's no guarantee it ever happens — New York should probably focus its energy elsewhere. The Embiid pursuit is all theoretical, based entirely on the idea that Harden's request might push Embiid over the edge. The thing is, Embiid has never given much indication that he's actually near the edge.
Philadelphia can't rest easy, of course. It's critical to continue fielding a contender around the reigning MVP. But, so long as Embiid and Morey remain on the same page, the Knicks probably can't count on Embiid falling into their lap.