An emergency Knicks-Pelicans trade to fully embrace KAT era in New York
The New York Knicks recently made a bold move by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns, aiming to fill the void left by Mitchell Robinson, who is sidelined with a foot injury.
Robinson’s absence has been a significant blow to the Knicks defense, especially since his recovery is reportedly behind schedule after the injury sustained in Game 3 of the first round when Joel Embiid pulled him down during a lay-up attempt.
With Robinson out for the foreseeable future, the Knicks' recent trade depleted their bench depth, leaving the team in need of another move to shore up the roster. One trade that could address these issues involves sending Robinson to the New Orleans Pelicans for a versatile defender in Herbert Jones.
A Knicks-Pelicans trade swapping Mitchell Robinson and Herb Jones
For the Pelicans, this trade fills a crucial gap at the center position. After letting Jonas Valančiūnas walk in free agency, the Pelicans signed Daniel Theis, but his 6-foot-9 frame leaves them vulnerable against taller, more physical centers.
The addition of Mitchell Robinson, a proven rim-protector and rebounder, would give New Orleans the size and interior defense they desperately need. His presence would allow Theis to slide into a more natural backup role, while Robinson takes on the heavy minutes against elite big men in the Western Conference. This trade would also prevent the Pelicans from rushing rookie center Yves Missi into a larger role before he’s fully developed.
Losing Herb Jones could sting, as he’s been a key contributor on defense, but with Trey Murphy III ready to step into the starting lineup, the Pelicans would still maintain solid wing depth.
Murphy’s offensive upside makes him a great fit alongside Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray, and with his contract extension looming, it may be time for him to take on a larger role in New Orleans' rotation. By trading Jones, the Pelicans ensure they get value in return while solving their most glaring need at center.
For the Knicks, acquiring Jones would be a massive boost to their perimeter defense. Jones's ability to guard multiple positions, combined with his 3-and-D skill set, would solve New York's bench depth concerns. With averages of 11 points per game on nearly 50% shooting and 1.4 steals last season, Jones brings a level of defensive intensity that head coach Tom Thibodeau thrives on.
His style of play mirrors that of elite defenders like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, providing the Knicks with another reliable option to pair with Miles McBride in the second unit. Additionally, Jones is locked into a four-year deal, ensuring the Knicks have a cost-effective, long-term solution to their depth issues.
Ultimately, this trade would be a win for both teams. The Pelicans get the size and defensive presence they need at center, while the Knicks bolster their bench with a versatile, lockdown defender. With both teams facing current roster challenges, this deal could be made sooner rather than later, helping each squad solidify their playoff aspirations.