Knicks beat writer says to ‘keep an eye on’ Jimmy Butler as potential target
It has been a likelihood for some time that the New York Knicks could acquire a second star in the 2024 offseason to pair with Jalen Brunson in hopes of a deeper playoff push. As such, the franchise is monitoring an Eastern Conference star who could potentially be on the move this offseason.
According to Knicks insider Ian Begley of SNY while appearing on "The Putback", the Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat contract dispute is something that New York is monitoring. Begley described as something "to keep an eye on this offseason."
"When it comes down to just draft capital, I think the Knicks would be right there with any team that they want to get involved with conversation-wise," Begley said. "So Butler, I think you can keep an eye on."
As you can see, though, Begley did immediately water down this connection, saying he ultimately doesn't believe that Butler is the missing piece the Knicks are looking for this offseason, even if it's still worth monitoring.
Butler is in a major contract dispute with the Heat as the franchise seems unwilling to offer the star a two-year extension worth $113 million that the veteran is searching for. The former Timberwolves veteran has two more max years left on his deal but is seeking an additional two to be tacked on.
Butler has proven he can be a Top 10 player in the league with his postseason performance but has often not delivered the same results in the regular season. Moreover, he has some durability concerns, turning 35 years old before the 2024-25 NBA season tips off.
This past season with Miami, Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game on 49.9% shooting from the floor. He missed 22 games during the regular season and the entirety of the Heat's first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics due to injury.
Having said that, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and Butler have a history, one that didn't conclude on a favorable note. Notably, Butler requested a trade out of Minnesota in 2019 when Thibs was the head of basketball operations and the head coach.
Still, the two could resolve their differences, as Nick Friedell of ESPN pointed out. Friedell reported that Butler and Thibodeau's "respect" for each other has "never wavered" through the drama surrounding the two over the years.
In any potential trade for Butler, the Knicks have a bounty full of draft picks to offer Miami and can also Julius Randle in a package as his salary fits if you add Bojan Bogdanović to the deal. New York has all of its picks available to trade in addition to a 2025 Milwaukee Bucks pick that could have some value.
Even though the Knicks can make a trade offer for Butler, it's likely better if the franchise waits for a more compatible star to come on the market for his basketball services. The Heat veteran is aging fast and unlikely to be a star in the long term.