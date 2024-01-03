NBA rumors: Knicks already planning their next big trade
After trading for OG Anunoby, Leon Rose is already planning his next big trade, What's coming for a team that wants to pair Jalen Brunson with a second All-NBA player?
According to Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the New York Knicks are already preparing to make their next big move after acquiring OG Anunoby. Begley notes that the Knicks could be getting ready for the Timberwolves to move on from Karl Anthony Towns as Minnesota will be hit with a large luxury tax bill this offseason once the team signs Anthony Edwards to a long-term extension.
This is something that new Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez did not sign up for when he decided to give up a large amount of equity to buy the Timberwolves. Minnesota is already paying $120 million per season to the center position and could look to cut down after facing a stiff luxury tax bill with a new long-term max contract coming on the team's books.
When the Timberwolves signed Naz Reid to an extension, it was suggested that the team may get out of this cap hell by trading Towns in a year or two. The reason that the Knicks would most likely be first in line to trade for Towns is the amount of first-round picks that New York currently possesses.
Another major reason is that Towns is repped by CAA which was formerly run by current Knicks president Leon Rose. A big question is what can the Knicks offer in a deal for Karl Anthony Towns.
What kind of assets can the Knicks give in a deal after their last big acquisition?
While the player return might be a bit bare at this point, New York has plenty of draft picks to offer in a deal for Karl-Anthony Towns or another star. The Knicks have all of their first-round picks available for trade and will have two recently drafted first-round players on hand. Rose also has a 2025 lightly protected Milwaukee first-round pick.
While the pick will probably not have as much value as it did before the Bucks traded for Damian Lillard, it is still loaded in the stockpile ready to get moved. No matter if the All-NBA center gets moved or not, the Knicks have plenty of draft picks to trade for an All-NBA player to pair with Jalen Brunson. With that in mind, it seems like the team is looking to make their next big deal.