NBA rumors: Could the Knicks risk it all for a Zach LaVine trade?
With a major NBA insider saying that Zack LaVine might be available for trade soon, the New York Knicks are a team that is being tagged with him
With a 4-7 start to the 2023-24 NBA season, the Chicago Bulls are falling well short of expectations and may start to shake things up. Namely, they might be ready to trade star guard Zach LaVine.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls have "increased openness" about trading LaVine. This comes after a report that said many NBA teams were waiting the Bulls to blow it up and hold a potential fire sale.
The initial report from Charania did not indicate any possible suitors. However, the New York Knicks quite logically match up as a fit for the All-Star.
New York has appeared dead-set on trading for a star in the next 6-12 months, including rumored to be exploring a LaVine trade this offseason, though the guard seemed unfavorable toward going to the Knicks.
NBA Rumors: Would the Knicks risk going all-in on Zach LaVine trade?
Given the number of draft assets the Knicks have stockpiled, the franchise is primed to trade for a star at some point. However, it most likely will not end up being LaVine. If the All-Star doesn't want to come to New York, the cost of trading for him might ultimately not be worth it.
And to be quite honest, not trading for LaVine might be in the Knicks' best interest. For as talented and productive as the Bulls star is, he would not make New York a contender this season or the next. Moreover, with how mucy of LaVine's skill set is dependent upon his athleticism, it's hard to see a world where he remains a star by the 2025-26 or 2026-27 seasons.
When you then factor in a $40 million-plus annual salary over the final two years of his current deal, LaVine should look like a negative long-term asset for the Knicks. Even if New York isn't the team that winds up trading with the Bulls for the All-Star wing, though, a more readymade title contender could be more inclined to make such a deal.