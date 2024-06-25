Lakers connected to free agent big that ought to please Anthony Davis
By Lior Lampert
June 24, 2024, will forever be an unforgettable day for new Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick and the renowned NBA franchise.
Not only did the Lakers hold Redick's introductory press conference on Monday, but it was also his 40th birthday! It is hard to envision a better way to celebrate than fulfilling your dream of becoming a coach.
Nonetheless, life comes at you fast in this league, and the honeymoon phase is over. Now, it's time for Redick and Los Angeles to take action -- even if it is only his second day on the job.
As ESPN's Zach Lowe stated on Get Up on Tuesday Morning: "The real work for the Lakers starts now."
With the 2024 NBA Draft roughly 24 hours away and free agency only a handful of days out, the clock is ticking for the Lakers. The offseason is underway, and Los Angeles can't spare any moment to upgrade the roster around their All-NBA duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
There has been a lot of talk about what the Lakers may or may not do this summer. They've gotten linked to a bevy of players, though Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer highlighted an intriguing free-agent target and potential frontcourt mate for Davis.
Lakers connected Jonas Valanciunas as a potential frontcourt mate for Anthony Davis
Fischer named New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas, who will be an unrestricted free agent, as a name to monitor for the Lakers. The insider cites buzz surrounding Los Angeles' desire to add a big man "to slot next to" Davis.
Valančiūnas' two-year, $30.14 million contract extension he signed with the Pelicans in 2021 has run its course. He will officially hit the open market. Moreover, the seven-footer fits the criteria of what the Lakers are reportedly looking for.
Entering his age-31 campaign, Valančiūnas proved he can still play at a high level with the Pelicans in 2023-24, albeit in an inconsistent role. Before the All-Star break, he averaged 13.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 55 games while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor. The Lithuanian was playing over 25 minutes per contest. However, it was a tale of two stories from that point on.
After the Pelicans elected to deploy a small-ball, five-out lineup, Valančiūnas saw his nightly totals drop significantly across the board. He was limited to 19.3 minutes, 9.1 points, 7.6 boards, and 1.6 dimes, even experiencing a dip in efficiency.
While Valančiūnas got phased out of New Orleans' rotation, he is an experienced big man who could benefit from changing sceneries. The possibility of playing next to stars like Davis and James can't hurt, either. Additionally, he can stretch the floor to some degree, illustrated by his 34.1 percent three-point clip in three seasons with the Pelicans.
Lastly, it shouldn't cost the Lakers much to sign Valančiūnas. There is a robust group of big rumored to be available, whether via free agency or trade. So, Los Angeles could probably sign him to a short-term pact that preserves their future finances and aligns with the timeline of James/Davis.