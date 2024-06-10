Lakers Dan Hurley backup plan is another national championship-winning CBB coach
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are throwing everything they can at hiring back-to-back national champion UConn coach Dan Hurley, the franchise seemingly has some backup candidates in mind if they can't land the coach. In fact, they could be staying in the college basketball ranks looking for their Plan B.
NBA insider Marc Stein ($) reported on Sunday that former Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright, currently an analyst for CBS Sports, "could be a stealth candidate" if the Lakers are unable to close the deal with Hurley, who reportedly could make a decision on LA as soon as Monday.
The Lakers reportedly have a $100 million offer out for Hurley to try and lure him away from UConn where he's quickly rebuilt the Huskies into a juggernaut with two titles in the past two years.
Hurley remains LA's top target as the franchise hopes that his college success will translate to the pro level, which many believe that it could. However, as the Lakers await the UConn head coach's ultimate decision, it's worth wondering if Wright, a former national champion in his own right, is a worthy backup plan.
Is Jay Wright a good option for the Lakers if Hurley stays at UConn?
Like Hurley, Wright is also a two-time national champion in college basketball. He's not a perfect option for the Lakers but his prowess that has been proven as an X's and O's tactician is undeniable and should translate to the NBA level.
Wright could also be extremely beneficial to some of the younger players on the Lakers roster like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. That could be crucial for the next step of the franchise, an era with the fast-approaching post-LeBron James world wherein the team builds around Anthony Davis.
Ultimately, the Lakers would be in a good position with either Hurley or Wright. No head coaching hire is going to be a guaranteed success but it feels like the far safer and better option for LA as opposed to a coaching hire with truly no experience, someone like another rumored candidate, JJ Redick.