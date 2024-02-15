NBA Rumors: Lakers willing to make questionable move needed to keep LeBron James happy
The Los Angeles Lakers flirted with trading LeBron James at the deadline, per reports. However, they're devoted to keep him beyond this season.
By Mark Powell
The Golden State Warriors reportedly inquired about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James at the NBA trade deadline, though LA was unwilling to budge. Per The Athletic, the Lakers have no intention of losing James, even this offseason.
LeBron will be 40 years old by the time next season starts. He has a player option that would pay him over $50 million to stay with the Lakers. James has been non-committal about his future, and whether he'll opt in to the remainder of his contract. Given the Lakers on-court product, I can't say I blame him.
Still, the Lakers can free up enough cap room this summer to acquire another star-caliber player via free agency or trade. And, if LeBron prefers, the Lakers can select his son Bronny in the NBA Draft.
"The Lakers, per the high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season. This stance, the source said, is rooted in the reality that James’ happiness truly matters to the organization," Sam Amick, Anthony Slater and Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote (subscription required).
NBA Rumors: Should the LA Lakers invest in Bronny James?
Bronny James could turn into a fine NBA player down the line, but the consensus among draft experts is that he could use more time at the collegiate level to develop. Remember -- James went into cardiac arrest this past August. Is he really ready for NBA action?
LeBron has long said that he'd love to play on the same team as his son, essentially winking to interested suitors that if they draft Bronny, they may as well be getting a packaged deal.
Bronny's draft stock is higher than it should be because of his father. While he's shown glimpses of what he can be on his own accord at USC, the possibility of adding a player like LeBron (who remains hungry for another title) is enticing.
As for the Lakers, keeping LeBron is their top priority so it's no surprise they'll bend the knee on his draft demands, even if that means taking a player who is a questionable fit long term.