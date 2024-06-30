Lakers reportedly targeting former Coach of the Year to join JJ Redick’s staff
By Lior Lampert
Reports surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and their pursuit of UConn's Dan Hurley will tell you he was the primary target for their coaching search. Nevertheless, the franchise inevitably circled back to presumed favorite JJ Redick after the former rejected their offer.
The Hurley debacle was a bizarre situation that ultimately resulted in the Lakers naming Redick their head coach. Regardless, Los Angeles turns to the latter as the leader of their organization, though he has never been in this position before.
Redick hasn't coached beyond an elementary level. During his introductory press conference on Monday, he even addressed the elephant in the room.
"Dan Hurley is a two-time national champion at UConn. I am a two-time 55 Swish League champion in the third- and fourth-grade division. Like, I understood, you know? I understood."
After retiring from the league in 2021, Redick has spent the past few years in the broadcasting/media space. He carved his niche as a renowned analyst and podcaster, and now he is attempting to make an unprecedented leap to the NBA sidelines. His background as a coach may be limited, but his experience as a 15-year player and knowledge of the game are desirable traits.
As qualified as Redick may be from an X's and O's perspective, having a respected and trusted voice alongside him could be beneficial. Recent intel from ESPN's Dave McMenamin leads us to believe the Lakers are making a concerted effort to execute this vision.
Per McMenamin, the Lakers have "expressed interest" in Detroit Pistons front office associate Dwayne Casey to join Redick's coaching staff.
Lakers reportedly targeting former Coach of the Year Dwayne Casey to join JJ Redick’s staff
Casey has roughly three decades of coaching experience, as McMenamin points out. He assumed the head role with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors and the Pistons before becoming an executive in Detroit.
In 2017-18, Casey earned Coach of the Year honors with the Raptors, guiding them to a 59-23 record and first place in the Eastern Conference. He led Toronto to the playoffs in five of his seven seasons, including a trip to the Conference Finals in 2016.
Yes, Casey's most recent tenure with the Pistons was a complete and utter failure. But he can help Redick in various ways, like overseeing different personalities and managing rotations to developing/implementing a game plan.
Redick will have his hands full in his first year with the Lakers, and expectations in Los Angeles are always championship-or-bust. Having someone like Casey in his corner who can teach you the nuances of being an NBA coach would be a massive development.