Lakers backing off pursuit of third star in favor of improving depth
It seemed inevitable for some time that the Los Angeles Lakers would trade for a third star to take the floor alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But as things start to take a clearer shape, those plans might be changing in LA.
With the Lakers already in the offseason, the organization is reportedly pivoting from that initially expected plan and could, instead, be eyeing an upgrade to the depth of the roster. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that, rather than working to add a third star, LA is instead "leaning more toward upgrading the supporting cast" as opposed to focusing their attention on the "three-star model".
This report comes in the wake of LeBron opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent. As such, the Lakers are in dire need of one or two moves to upgrade the roster and become title contenders again, which of course starts with re-signing James.
NBA Rumors: Lakers prioritizing building depth over a third star
As for how the Lakers could do that, Buha added that LA could use "a couple of picks in either direction" to make a deal to acquire more adequate depth work. And the team needs in a big way, even with James, Davis and a couple of other solid starters in Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.
It's worth wondering, however, if the Lakers are making the right move when it comes to this decision. Does it work better for them to prioritize depth or should they stick to the seemingly original plan and pursue a third star alongside James and Davis?
Ultimately, depth should be the better option for LA given their situation with the luxury tax. Yes, LeBron has maybe two or three more years remaining in the league as Father Time remains undefeated, even if we can't predict when he rears his head. However, we've consistently seen the three-star model fail time and again in the NBA.
Even in the case of the Lakers, they traded for Russell Westbrook in the 2021 offseason, which turned into a massive mistake for the franchise. As currently constructed, the solid veterans already in place on the roster really leave LA just a strong move or two away from being in a great spot to compete for a title.
Rather than pursuing another splashy move, the Lakers' best chances to get into the title mix is to surround LeBron and Davis with more depth. They have the ability and must find the right players to make it work with this roster but it's without a doubt the best option for LA moving forward.