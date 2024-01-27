NBA Rumors: Lakers-Murray concession, Jonathan Kuminga trade, Knicks sleeper trade
NBA Rumors: Knicks targeting Daniel Gafford trade to replace Robinson
Although the New York Knicks could end up getting back Mitchell Robinson before the end of the regular season, the franchise may be looking to trade for a center who can fill minutes for the rest of the season. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are targeting Washington Wizards big man Daniel Gafford for a potential trade. The Knicks' interest in Gafford had been previously reported but maintains with other teams in the mix.
Gafford has two more years left on his deal with his services costing around $13 million per year. The Knicks are back to fighting for home-court advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. New York has been hot ever since trading for O.G. Anunoby with the two-way wing making the franchise look good on both ends of the floor.
While New York could end up possibly making the Eastern Conference Finals this season, the franchise is still missing a second star to pair with Jalen Brunson. In essence, this has kept the team out of legitimate title-contender conversations.
The Knicks would likely offer Evan Fournier and possibly Quentin Grimes to the Wizards as a proposal for Gafford in addition to a first-round pick via the Mavericks or Bucks with the franchise owning Dallas' 2024 pick and Milwaukee's 2025 pick.
Beyond just helping New York this season, Gafford could also be an enticing trade chip dealt for another star this offseason. His use would be used mostly for salary and the fact that he is a solid rotational veteran in this league. All told, however, trading one first-round pick for Gafford would probably be enough to get a deal done with Washington, assuming there isn't any bidding war.