NBA Rumors: Lakers-Murray concession, Jonathan Kuminga trade, Knicks sleeper trade
- Knicks have eyes for a sleeper trade target
- Warriors have a firm stance on a Jonathan Kuminga trade
- Lakers making a big concession in Dejounte Murray trade talks
NBA rumors: Warriors unwilling to trade Jonathan Kuminga in almost any scenario
Although Jonathan Kuminga wants a trade, it seems like the Golden State Warriors will not grant him one unless the franchise is able to get a trade return that is similar to a "foundational piece".
According to Warriors insider Marcus Thompson of the Athletic ($), the organization plans to hang onto Kuminga at this year's trade deadline and potentially long term with how he's viewed internally:
"This is why the Warriors can’t trade him. Multiple team sources said the Warriors have no plans to do so and never did. Assuredly, his stock is rising with the NBA trade deadline two weeks away. But Kuminga can’t be considered a sweetener. He’s not some add-on. He is a foundational piece. Nothing in this trade market suggests a worthy return is out there. If Kuminga is included in a deal, it had better be for a no-brainer, vault-the-Warriors-to-the-top deal."
Golden State is currently in 12th place in the Western Conference and will likely need a couple of personnel changes if they want any chance of competing in this season's playoffs or even the Play-In Tournament. The franchise probably doesn't have the benefit of waiting until the offseason to make sure the team's injury woes get better.
The roster has been missing Draymond Green for a couple of weeks as the veteran missed time due to a suspension. Additionally, Chris Paul and Gary Payton Jr. have endured injuries that have forced them to miss time. If the Warriors choose to lower their demands for Kuminga, the franchise could probably end up with one or two rotational players that could help them compete in the playoffs.
Yes, the days of the Warriors competing for a title are probably over for now, but Golden State can save themselves from possibly losing Stephen Curry this summer if the veteran ends up requesting a trade. The All-NBA guard is nowhere near requesting a trade in the near future but things can change if the Warriors aren't competing for at least a playoff berth.