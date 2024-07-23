NBA Rumors: Lakers offseason priority, Cavs free agent risk, Wizards panic
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Alex Sarr's Summer League performance sending Wizards fans into panic
It's prudent not to put too much stock into NBA Summer League action. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean we should excuse abysmal play, especially from a highly touted prospect like 2024 No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr.
Sarr has a legitimate case for the worst outing at this year's annual summertime showcase in Las Vegas, and the stats support that sentiment.
Per John Hollinger of The Athletic, Sarr shot 9-of-47 from the field with a 22.6 percent true shooting percentage across four games ($). Moreover, the French seven-footer posted a lowly 3.8 Player Efficiency Rating (PER). As the columnist points out, that was the poorest result of any first-round rookie at the event.
As bad as it sounds, the eye test meets the shoddy statistics. Sarr struggled with his shot selection, demonstrated by his 0-for-15 effort against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Much of the attention and flak of Summer League has surrounded Los Angeles Lakers second-rounder Bronny James. But at what point does Sarr catch some heat for his brutal on-court production (or lack thereof)? Considering the latter's draft pedigree, he arguably should be discussed more.
NBA Rumors: Cavs in jeopardy of losing free agent wing Isaac Okoro
Given their financial limitations, the Cleveland Cavaliers cannot afford to offer rising young utilityman Isaac Okoro the pay bump he hoped for this summer. So, he may have to explore the market and see if other suitors would be willing to meet his demands.
Like many teams, Cleveland is nearing or exceeding the 2024-25 luxury tax threshold at this juncture in the offseason. However, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report identified two franchises with salary cap flexibility to put the Cavs at risk of losing Okoro.
Bailey names the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs as two potential landing spots with the means to sign Okoro beyond the Cavs' price point. Nevertheless, he focuses on the two-way swingman heading to Salt Lake City.
"The Jazz don't have many pure wings under contract," Bailey notes. Additionally, he notes how Okoro's age (23) aligns with Utah's "timeline" and "most young and developing roster."
With over $55 million to spare until they get penalized, the Jazz can entice Okoro with a bid the Cavs will be hard-pressed to match. If Cleveland wants to retain the 2020 fifth overall selection in this scenario, they'd have to dip into the tax.
In other words, Utah could put Cleveland in an uncomfortable position should they want Okoro. But as a restricted free agent, the Cavs have the final say.
Okoro had his best campaign yet this past season. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game while shooting a career-high 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. His improved offensive game and impressive perimeter defense make him a desirable asset.
NBA Rumors: Lakers eyeing a 'big bruising five-man'
The Lakers have swung and missed on virtually every prospective move they tried making this summer. Regardless, head coach JJ Redick has expressed his satisfaction with the state of the roster, with the exception of one glaring hole.
Redick was recently interviewed on SiriusXM's NBA Radio and voiced Los Angeles' desire to add a "big bruising five-man." The former 15-year player/podcaster/ESPN analyst and now Lakers sideline general sees what the rest of the Western Conference is doing and taking note.
The Denver Nuggets have the best big man in the Association in reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves have an elite jumbo-sized frontcourt spearheaded by Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Moreover, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed traditional center Isaiah Hartenstein to a massive payday. Also, the Memphis Grizzlies spent the No. 9 overall pick of this year's draft on 7-foot-4 phenom Zach Edey.
As Redick highlights, the Lakers (or any team) in the West competing for/in the playoffs will "need a lot of size." Yet, Los Angeles lacks a pure pivot option beyond superstar Anthony Davis.
We'll see what the Lakers have up their sleeves, but Redick sounds adamant about giving Davis help in the paint.