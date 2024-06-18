NBA Rumors: Lakers-Redick momentum, Pacers-Siakam update, Anunoby 'not thrilled' with Knicks
- A Lakers insider reports JJ Redick will be hired as the next L.A. coach
- Pascal Siakam is close to a long-term deal with Indiana
- OG Anunoby is not happy with Knicks' offer
NBA rumors: JJ Redick will be the next coach of the Lakers
While the L.A. Lakers have had the wildest head coaching search in years, the franchise seems set on settling for the option that most pundits thought they would. According to Anthony F. Irwin of Lakers Daily, it's over.
Redick played 15 years in the NBA for various teams before retiring and then transitioning to the analyst chair in 2021. The former sharpshooter averaged 12.8 points, and 2.0 rebounds per game on 44 percent shooting with the majority of his career in an Orlando Magic or L.A. Clippers uniform. Famously, Redick has hosted an NBA podcast with Lakers star free agent LeBron James for the last couple of months called Mind the Game.
The main worry for Redick is that the podcaster is extremely inexperienced as he has only coached AAU basketball which will likely lead to some growing pains. These growing pains are more suited for a younger roster that is a way off from contending for a title. The Lakers, on the other hand, are nowhere near this and at least try to appear as title contenders.
The franchise currently has a 31-year-old star forward Anthony Davis and is presumably trying to bring back LeBron James, the oldest veteran in the entire league at 39 years old. Even though it's unclear whether Redick can be a good head coach, the franchise seems extremely close to hiring the former NBA veteran for that role.
NBA rumors: Pascal Siakam nearing a long-term deal with Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals after trading for Pascal Siakam at the deadline and the front office is seemingly rewarding the former Raptor with a new contract. According to Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files, "the Pacers are nearing a long-term contract extension with forward Pascal Siakam".
The Pacers acquired Siakam's basketball services at the deadline after trading three first-round picks and a package of veterans for the 2019 champ. The forward averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 54 percent shooting in the 41 games he played for the franchise. For Indiana, this move is a no-brainer as Siakam has acted like a second star to Tyrese Haliburton in the brief time they played together.
Haliburton, a rising superstar in this league, could continue to be a perfect pair for Siakam as their pick-and-roll game becomes ever more dominant. Being the second star on a contending team is probably the best thing for the former Raptor, as the star struggled to be the number-one option in Toronto. As it stands, Siakam is a free agent this offseason and is a max-like veteran in the league.
The Pacers seem to be rewarding his play seemingly locking up their two best stars for the foreseeable future.
NBA rumors: OG Anunoby 'not thrilled with' deal that Knicks are offering
After the Knicks were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs, re-signing OG Anunoby to a big deal seemed to be an afterthought. But it appears it may be more complicated than that. While on ESPN's Get Up this morning, Brian Windhorst told basketball fans that "there have been indications [that O.G Anunoby] may want to test the market because he's not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering."
Anunoby was an absolute stud for the Knicks this season after being traded to the team at this year's deadline. The former Raptor averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 48 percent shooting for the Knicks in the 23 regular season games he played for the franchise.
During his tenure, Leon Rose has loved keeping his guys on the roster and Anunoby seems to be one of them as his agent is his son, Sam Rose. It has been projected that the veteran wing will sign a contract worth at least $35+ million with his ceiling being a $42.5 million annual max contract for four or five years.