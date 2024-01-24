NBA Rumors: Lakers trade deadline priorities, why Bucks fired Griffin, Suns untouchable
- Suns won't trade Grayson Allen
- Bucks' vets lost faith in Adrian Griffin before pivot to Doc Rivers
- Lakers focused on Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown at trade deadline
NBA Rumors: Suns no longer considering Grayson Allen trade
Grayson Allen landed with the Phoenix Suns as part of the Damian Lillard trade. He has fit right in next to Phoenix's core trio, averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on absurd .507/.491/.900 splits in 33.4 minutes. Every number there is a career high. Allen has been one of the few Phoenix role players to step to the plate.
In fact, Allen has been so good that he's no longer on the table in trade talks, per Yahoo's Jake Fischer. The Suns are actively seeking upgrades at the deadline, but with limited assets. Allen is one of the few tradeable contracts on the roster. With Allen entrenched in the starting five, the Suns' hands are tied when it comes to meaningfully improving the roster.
It's probably the right decision, however, as there's little chance Phoenix can land a more productive role player without draft picks or young talent to trade. Allen has been the perfect complement to the Durant-Booker-Beal trio, sniping spot-up 3s, exploiting fissures in the defense, and consistently making the right play. He's also a competitive defender at 6-foot-4, often guarding up a position out of necessity.
Allen is due $8.5 million before hitting free agency at season's end. Phoenix needs more long-term control over team-friendly contracts — Allen won't come cheap in free agency — but Allen is too important to the Suns' immediate title hopes to deal away unless the haul surpasses all reasonable expectations.