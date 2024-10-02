NBA Rumors: Lakers trade optimism, Khris Middleton injury update, Pelicans heist
- The Bucks get more bad news about Khris Middleton
- Pelicans get a steal with Jose Alvarado extension
- Rob Pelinka is optimistic the Lakers can pull off a trade if they need to
NBA Rumors: Lakers Optimism
After missing the boat on several vital free agents last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers vice president Rob Pelinka revealed that he is willing to trade the Lakers draft picks for the right star.
"I think the philosophy that JJ [Redick] and I are aligned on is: We want to build sustainable Lakers excellence ... every lens that we look through has to lead to sustainable Lakers excellence. So the direct answer to your question is: Yes, we would do a trade with both [available first-round draft] picks if that would lead to sustainable Lakers excellence. We would also use one pick to make a marginal upgrade if we felt it was right."
This summer was marked by incredible misses from the Lakers. This offseason, the franchise swung for the fences in an effort to bring in marquee names on the roster, notably Klay Thompson and Paul George.
This organization is no stranger to throwing out haul in order to win. Over the years we saw them pill off big-time trades to aid them in their quest for another championship. We may likely see them make a big move at some point this season in order to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win one more championship.
NBA Rumors: Khris Middleton's injury
NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton still hasn't been cleared for five-on-five play.
Haynes reported that Middleton is "progressing nicely'' after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both of his ankles during the offseason after sustaining the injury during the last regular season.
Haynes revealed that the Bucks hope to have Middletown participate in training camp activities.
Getting a healthy Middleton back would be huge for the Bucks. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points per game along with 5.3 assists and 47 rebounds. He can be missing the key that helps get a really good Bucks team that can compete for a championship.
NBA Rumors: Pelicans re-sign Jose Alvarado
The New Orleans Pelicans and Jose Alvarado have agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract ahead of the 2024-25 season. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Alvarado had $1.9 million left on his deal. He will be signed with the Pelicans through the 2025-26 season and has a player option for the 2026-27 season.
Alvarado has been a key role player for the Pelicans over the years, often serving as a spark plug for the team. Last season, he averaged 7.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 56 games. He became a fan favorite because of his defense and the three-point shooting he made as he shot 41.2 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3-point territory on 3.7 attempts a game.
He is expected to sit behind Dejounte Murray, who arrived in New Orleans via trade from the Atlanta Hawks, on the Pelicans depth chart.