NBA rumors: Lakers target 2 new guards for a backcourt boost
As the trade deadline comes closer, the Los Lakers Lakers are reportedly focusing on two targets to upgrade the point guard spot.
While the Lakers are starting to rebound from their mid-season struggles, the team is still searching for upgrades ahead of the trade deadline. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the front office is locking on two potential veterans as targets ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers are looking to trade for Utah's Collin Sexton or Washington's Tyus Jones.
Obviously, the veteran most likely be shipped out is D'Angelo Russell. He isn't a good fit with the Lakers and could benefit from a place where he can come off the bench without expectations of being a starter.
It is important to note that both teams have previously done business with the Lakers in the recent past. Also, Sexton is a client of Klutch Sports which represents a good majority of the Lakers' squad. Sexton is on a solid deal but is a bit more of a long-term commitment than Jones since the veteran has two more years left on his deal after this season.
Jones on the other hand is a free agent after this season. Notably, Sexton was the first draft pick that the Cavs made after LeBron left for the second time. It would be interesting to see the two to pair up for that reason. With all of this in mind, which point guard is more likely to end up wearing a Laker uniform?
Which veteran will end up with the Lakers after the trade deadline?
To be quite honest, it's more likely that Collin Sexton will end up getting traded to the Lakers rather than Tyus Jones. The Lakers' did make a huge trade that worked out for both sides last season with Danny Ainge. This could also allow L.A. to wait until the trade deadline when the team could add other veterans besides D'Angelo Russell to improve the roster.
L.A. could end up making multiple trades this trade deadline but it could all end up being one transaction. The franchise still needs another big man even though Christian Wood has emerged as a solid option for the squad's backup minutes. No matter what happens, it seems like the Lakers will continue to be connected to guards ahead of the deadline.