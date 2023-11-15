NBA Rumors: Lakers interested in Zach LaVine trade, but they're not alone
With the Chicago Bulls possibly being open to trading Zach LaVine, the Los Angeles Lakers figure to be in the mix.
Shams Charania of The Athletic ($) confirmed as much as the NBA insider reported that the Lakers are expected to entertain a trade for the All-Star guard. The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat were also listed as possible fits for LaVine.
The market for LaVine should be interesting as teams have to consider the value they'd get in return in a trade. Making roughly $40 million per season with two years left on his current contract (and a player option for a fifth year that he'd likely accept), there could be diminishing returns for a player who relies heavily on his athleticism.
LaVine is currently 28 years old and could see a drop-off in production and efficiency as he ages and gets on the other side of 30. Even still, the three teams reportedly interested right now, in addition to other suitors, will still be willing to incur the risk. Whether or not the Bulls could get a multitude of draft picks, however, remains to be seen.
NBA Rumors: Possible Zach LaVine trade offers from Lakers, 76ers and Heat
For the 76ers, the report of the franchise being interested more than in a full-blown pursuit is crucial and makes the most sense. As Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer noted, Philly currently appears more interested in seeing their roster post-James Harden trade play out rather than rushing a trade for the All-Star.
That could open up doors for this trade for the Miami Heat. Offering a package that includes Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin and a first-round pick might entice the Bulls. However, if the Heat are hesitant about offering an unprotected first-rounder for the All-Star, there is a pivot of offering two protected first-round picks instead. That's about the best offer that the Bulls could expect for a team taking on LaVine's contract.
As they often are, though, the Lakers are the most interesting team, largely due to timing. LA would actually have to wait until after Dec. 15 for almost any deal they could make due to CBA restrictions for trading re-signed players.
Once that deadline has passed, the Lakers could offer a trade package centered around D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jalen Hood-Schifino and first-round picks. The first-rounder would be one at the end of the 2020s along with two pick swaps as well.
LaVine is a fascinating trade candidate and the packages that they could potentially see offered could make the Bulls' decision that much more difficult depending on what they value in Chicago.