3 teams that could steal LeBron James in 2024
LeBron James has a player option for the 2024-2025 NBA season, which means this upcoming campaign could be his last with the Los Angeles Lakers. Here are the three biggest contenders to be the legend's next team.
By Sam Penix
1. Whichever team drafts Bronny James
We've known for years now that James wants to play with his oldest son, Bronny, who should arrive in the league for the 2024-25 campaign. The younger James is slated to play this season at USC, and recently suffered a cardiac arrest at a practice, which put his playing future in doubt. Reports and statements indicate that James Jr. should make a full recovery and return to basketball, which is great to hear.
Various mock drafts project him to be a late-first or even second-round pick according to his ability and status as a prospect, but if teams are confident that drafting Bronny means they will land his father in free agency, there's a very good chance that he ends up being a lottery pick.
James Jr. may garner a lot of attention because of his last name, but from a strictly on-court perspective, he is a quality prospect in his own right. 247 Sports has him as the 28th-ranked player in his class, seventh in the state of California, and the sixth-ranked combo guard for the class of 2023. It's unfair to compare him to the once-in-a-lifetime prospect that his father was, but Bronny is solid on
For what it's worth, the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics all have two first-round picks next year, so those are all teams to potentially keep an eye on for the James sweepstakes.