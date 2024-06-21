NBA Rumors: LeBron James expected to opt out, Knicks Mitchell Robinson trade, Sixers 'not interested' in LaVine
- LeBron James expected to hit free agency soon
- Knicks' Mitchell Robinson could be on the move
- Sixers don't want any part of Zach LaVine trade
NBA rumors: LeBron James expected to opt out of contract soon
LeBron James can be a free agent this offseason and a Lakers insider suggests he will do so. According to Dan Woike of the L.A. Times, LeBron James is "expected to opt-out of his current contract" soon but he is expected to ultimately stay with the Lakers.
The Lakers may not be anything less than long-shot title contenders at this point, but the four-time MVP seems to have different priorities right now. The star is likely focused on playing in the league at the same time as his son. Despite messaging suggesting otherwise, he likely wants to play with Bronny.
Bronny James could end up getting drafted in the second round as the former USC Trojan recovers from a health scare that he suffered at the start of his lone college basketball season this year. His averages on the season were very low, just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 36 percent shooting.
While the older James likely wants to play with his son, the NBA great is likely making sure that the attention does not land on the younger James' shoulders ahead of the draft. Additionally, LeBron James is likely making sure that no team drafts Bronny James with the idea being that the four-time champ will sign with them in free agency on any kind of deal.
NBA rumors: Knicks putting Mitchell Robinson on trade block
After another injury-riddled season, the New York Knicks may be talking to teams about trading Mitchell Robinson. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the New York "Knicks have contacted opposing teams about moving Mitchell Robinson" this offseason.
In the minutes Robinson has been healthy, the former second-round pick averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 57 percent shooting from the floor in 31 games. It should be noted that the big man would have likely averaged a near-double-double if he hadn't faced a serious left ankle injury midway through the season.
There are legitimate questions about whether he can stay healthy for the entire season. Robinson has two more years left on a four-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2022. Trading the veteran center could allow the Knicks to acquire a second star or keep Isaiah Hartenstein (7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds on 64 percent shooting) on a long-term deal while avoiding the luxury tax.
As Ian Begley of SNY Sports reported the Pelicans, Lakers, and Grizzlies could be possible landing spots for Robinson. Of these three squads, the Pelicans are the most intriguing as New Orleans is looking to upgrade their starting 5 spot and could give up Larry Nance or draft picks in return for Robinson.
NBA rumors: Sixers 'not active' in Zach LaVine trade talks
The Philadelphia Sixers have been rumored to be on the Zach LaVine pursuit but a Sixers insider suggests otherwise. According to Kyle Neuback of PHLY Sports, the Sixers' "position on Zach LaVine has not changed since the trade deadline" with the franchise "not interested in pursuing".
The Sixers could have up to $65+ million this offseason in cap space and could easily trade for LaVine if Daryl Morey and company are interested in a deal. Chicago has been looking to move LaVine for some time now as the one-time All-Star has struggled to stay healthy.
While he can still be a good offensive starter for any team, teams will likely find it hard to trade for LaVine as his 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 45 percent shooting (as the number one option on a bad team, no less) will likely not warrant the three more years left on a five-year, $215 million contract signed in 2022.
The Bulls seemed likely to attach Alex Caruso to any LaVine deal but Chicago dispelled that rumor by moving the former Laker for Josh Giddey instead. As evidenced by recent reports, the Sixers share this same feeling. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Philly views a LaVine trade as "merely a backup option."
Chicago will likely move LaVine somewhere else with the Utah Jazz as a possible trade partner. One of the options that the Sixers could pursue before the 19-point-per-game scorer is a sizeable contract for free-agent-to-be Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or trading for Brandon Ingram.