NBA rumors: LeBron and KD could leave, Bronny surprise, draft prospect injured
- Three stars officially on exit watch this offseason -- including LeBron, KD and more.
- One team scouting Bronny James, and it's not who you might expect.
- NBA Draft prospect Ron Holland is out for year
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: 2024 draft prospect Ron Holland done for the season
Per Marc J. Spears of Andscape, G League Ignite wing, and top 2024 NBA Draft prospect Ron Holland will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury to his right thumb he sustained on Jan. 31 against the Iowa Wolves.
Spears notes that the decision to sit out the rest of the season is precautionary as Holland prepares for the draft in June. Assuming he is back to full strength in time for the combine, the injury should not impact his standing near the top of prospect boards.
Bleacher Reports Jonathan Wasserman currently has Holland listed as the fourth-best player on his 2024 NBA Draft big board.
In 14 games with the Ignite this season, Holland averaged 20.6 while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor and making 24 percent of his three-pointers, adding 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 steals per contest.
At 6-foot-8 and 206 pounds, Holland is an athletic wing who offers versatility on both ends of the floor with his blend of size, strength, and quickness.
Turning 19 in July, hopefully, this is only a small setback for Holland as he gets ready to hear his name called relatively early on draft night this offseason. Barring any setbacks, teams will be hard-pressed to find a more tantalizing prospect on this year’s board.