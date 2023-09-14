NBA rumors: LeBron loosely linked to PED scandal, why the Hawks couldn't get Siakam, Brandon Ingram extension buzz
In today's NBA rumors — the link between LeBron James and a Miami biogenesis clinic, why Pascal Siakam wasn't traded to the Hawks, and Brandon Ingram's looming extension.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: LeBron James loosely linked to PED scandal
ESPN's Mike Fish recently reported on the investigation surrounding the biggest doping scandal in history. A decade ago, the DEA launched "Operation Strikeout" which resulted in MLB suspensions for Alex Rodriguez, Nelson Cruz, and Ryan Braun. However, it wasn't known that this operation stretched far beyond the ballpark.
Fish reported that: "found in more than 1,400 pages of unredacted federal investigative documents obtained by ESPN -- are the names of other athletes and figures, from world champion boxers and wrestlers to fitness gurus, entertainers and even law enforcement officials."
Among these names are LeBron James' longtime friend and business manager, Ernest "Randy" Mims and David Alexander, a trainer also linked to James. However, federal authorities told ESPN they found nothing to suggest that Alexander or Mims provided PEDs to athletes.
Given Mims and Alexander's mutual connection to the athlete, the investigation looked at whether James was involved with PEDs. This did not go very far. Although David Alexander is believed to have worked with James in Cleveland and Los Angeles, documents reveal Alexander is actually James' wife's personal trainer. The DEA determined this had no connection with James. And, as far as Mims' testosterone purchases go, federal documents describe this as for personal use. Thus, it was concluded that LeBron was not involved.
Per the lead DEA investigator: "I can tell you that we looked into everything just because we knew this day would come ... She wasn't getting any supplements, anything like that. ... There was never any indication that LeBron James did anything wrong."