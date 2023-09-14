NBA rumors: LeBron loosely linked to PED scandal, why the Hawks couldn't get Siakam, Brandon Ingram extension buzz
In today's NBA rumors — the link between LeBron James and a Miami biogenesis clinic, why Pascal Siakam wasn't traded to the Hawks, and Brandon Ingram's looming extension.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Why the Hawks couldn't get Pascal Siakam
The Atlanta Hawks were supposedly one of the teams most interested in acquiring Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. Previously, the Hawks offered the Raptors a package including De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, and draft pick compensation, but Toronto declined. One player the Raptors eyed was rookie guard Kobe Bufkin, but Atlanta was reportedly less than eager to negotiate.
According to Michael Sotto of HoopsHype, the Hawks didn't want to include Kobe Bufkin in any trade with Siakam. This put an end to any Pascal Siakam to Atlanta talk for the time being. The Hawks selected Bufkin with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. Supposedly, the Raptors considered taking Kobe with the 13th pick but chose Kansas' Gradey Dick. It appears the Hawks have high hopes for Bufkin and believe he'll be a major contribution to their backcourt.
In Bufkin's final eight games with Michigan, the guard averaged 19.3 points and 5.6 rebounds. Those qualities, along with his efficient shooting percentages, may explain why Coach Snyder has such high hopes for the 6-foot-5 guard. (51.9 percent shooting overall with an impressive 45 percent efficiency from beyond the arc.)
Bleacher Report's Johnathan Wasserman ranked Bufkin 10th overall among the 2023 NBA Draft's top prospects. He credited Bufkin's shot-making, playmaking instincts and 71.1 percent finishing rate at the rim as reasons why his game should immediately translate to the NBA. All in all, Bufkin looks like a promising talent.