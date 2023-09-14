NBA rumors: LeBron loosely linked to PED scandal, why the Hawks couldn't get Siakam, Brandon Ingram extension buzz
In today's NBA rumors — the link between LeBron James and a Miami biogenesis clinic, why Pascal Siakam wasn't traded to the Hawks, and Brandon Ingram's looming extension.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Brandon Ingram extension buzz
Before the regular season starts in October, 26-year-old Brandon Ingram is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Pelicans. However, multiple sources told The Times-Picayune that Ingram will wait until next summer before engaging in extension talks with the franchise. No need to be alarmed, though Pelicans fans. This is good news. (Unless you like cap space.)
The reason Ingram is waiting is simple. Ingram is owed $33.8 million this season and $36.0 million next season. However, there's quite the incentive to wait and see how the season goes if you're Brandon Ingram. Both sides understand that if Ingram makes an All-NBA team in the upcoming season, he will become “Supermax”-eligible.
We've seen deals like this happen before, most recently with Jaylen Brown. For example, his whopping five-year contract extension worth an estimated $303.7 million was only on the table because Brown made the All-NBA second team last season, something Ingram will have his sights set on as well.
The one caveat is this: Per the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement, players must play a minimum number of games to be eligible for end-of-season awards. Basically, in order to win MVP, DPOY, or All-NBA, a player must appear in at least 65 of the season's 82 games. With that being said, Brandon Ingram has not played in 65 or more games since his rookie season.
Christian Clark of the Times-Picayune reported, "Within the Pelicans organization, there is no anxiety about Ingram waiting until next summer." This makes sense, because BI's attendance and performance correlate to not only a much bigger payday for him, but also a better season for the Pelicans.
The last time Ingram played for a new contract was his first year with the Pelicans during the 2019-20 season. During that time, Ingram averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists and was named an All-Star. Overall, Pelicans fans should expect to see a different Brandon Ingram come opening night.