NBA rumors: LeBron mentors Rui, Jrue Holiday trade timeline, Suns eye backup PG trade
In today's NBA rumors — a look at LeBron James' and Rui Hachimura's work ethic this summer, Jrue Holiday's possible relocation, and the Phoenix Suns' still looking for key pieces.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: LeBron James mentors Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers are seriously preparing for the upcoming season. Recently, ESPN's Dave McMenamin joined Sportscenter to discuss how LeBron James is preparing for his 21st season. The term used when asked about how LeBron was feeling heading into this year was, "revamped energy," a source close to LeBron told McMenamin. The good news for the Lakers is that energy seems contagious.
In the weeks leading up to trading camp, LeBron James has reportedly been doing "2 a day" practices. In fact, McMenamin said that Rui Hachimura noticed LeBron's dedication and started meeting LeBron at the Lakers facility in El Segundo for 7 a.m. workouts. Last January, the Lakers brought Rui Hachimura over from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks. During the Lakers' postseason run, Hachimura averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, while shooting 55.7 percent from the field.
On top of LeBron and Rui's workouts, the Lakers players also organized their own mini-camp in San Diego prior to training camp, which Austin Reaves discussed during his Lowe Post podcast appearance. In addition to attendance being 100 percent, Anthony Davis allegedly could not miss a shot. With this kind of commitment and dedication, it’s clear to see why so many analysts have high expectations for the Lakers this season.