NBA rumors: LeBron mentors Rui, Jrue Holiday trade timeline, Suns eye backup PG trade
In today's NBA rumors — a look at LeBron James' and Rui Hachimura's work ethic this summer, Jrue Holiday's possible relocation, and the Phoenix Suns' still looking for key pieces.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Jrue Holiday trade timeline
In the latest blockbuster trade, Jrue Holiday is no longer a Milwaukee Buck. For now, Holiday joins the Portland Trail Blazers. However, that probably won't last very long. Shams Charania joined the Pat McAfee show and weighed in on what's bound to happen in the NBA over the next couple of days.
Media day for teams is a mere three days away. The following Tuesday, training camp starts. According to Shams, Holiday's Trail Blazer status won't last past this weekend. Per Charania:
"There's a good chance [Jrue Holiday] moves before media day on Monday. The Clippers have interest... [Sixers] is going to be going hard at him so James Harden would have to be part of a transaction like that."
Earlier this summer, James Harden requested a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. Jrue Holiday started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. In an ideal world, the Sixers land Holiday, the Clippers land Harden, and everybody wins! (Including whichever third team gets involved, since Harden doesn't fit the young guard vibe Portland is going for.) Yet, the NBA is a business and a highly competitive one at that.
The Clippers and Sixers have already done this song and dance. The only question is how Jrue Holiday changes the tune of things. ESPN's Wojnarowski says the Clippers are interested in Holiday as well. Could the Clippers keep Holiday, an elite defender, for themselves? With rumors swirling, the outcome of this potential trade could drastically impact either team. For now, we'll have to wait and see.