NBA rumors: LeBron mentors Rui, Jrue Holiday trade timeline, Suns eye backup PG trade
In today's NBA rumors — a look at LeBron James' and Rui Hachimura's work ethic this summer, Jrue Holiday's possible relocation, and the Phoenix Suns' still looking for key pieces.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Phoenix Suns eye backup PG trade
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recently revealed on their No Cap Room podcast that the Phoenix Suns may be far from done with their market activity. If you didn't already know, the Portland Trail Blazers traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal that also included the Phoenix Suns.
ESPN's Zach Lowe believes the Suns got the short end of the stick in this trade. He argues Nurkic is a downgrade compared to Ayton in terms of defense and offensive skills. However, it's scary to think that the Suns still have the ability to add to their roster and improve their standing in the Western Conference.
Per Jake Fischer:
"If there's any team in the contending sphere that has so far proven they are going to be active in trying to wiggle any way they can to keep getting better without any care in the world about money, it's going to be Phoenix. So, as much as Portland's roster we can give it incomplete after this trade. Think you can do that for Phoenix too."
Fischer believes the Suns are going to be a team that players on the buy-out market will have, "quite an interest in going to," since it's, "one of the best-weather-climate-cities in the NBA landscape, to potentially chase an NBA championship, with a roster loaded with All-Stars." Devine agreed and credited the Suns' newfound flexibility to make moves, citing the removal of Ayton's $32.5 million contract.
Fischer reports that the Suns could continue moving and pursue Indiana Pacers backup point guard TJ McConnell. Since Jordan Goodwin is the only point guard on Phoenix's roster, the Suns need an experienced floor general. McConnell played in 75 games for the Pacers last season and averaged 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. He'd be a serviceable backup and could come in handy if the Beal at point guard experiment goes horribly wrong.