NBA rumors: LeBron might want out, trade demands looming, Gallo landing spots
- Bucks, Clippers emerge as favorites to land Danilo Gallinari
- NBA exec expects a lot of moving parts in offseason
- The smoke is billowing when it comes to LeBron James' uncertain future
NBA rumors: Eastern Conference exec expects 'high-level' trades next offseason
The NBA trade deadline passed without any true blockbusters. The OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam trades happened earlier in the season, but none of the titanic names tossed around the rumor mill — Andrew Wiggins, Chris Paul, Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell, etc. — actually changed teams. So, naturally, there was some disappointment. It's always more fun when a ton of big moves happen.
Fret not, however. Those trades are coming down the pipeline, as one Eastern Conference executive told Howard Beck of The Ringer.
"There will be a lot of parts moved this offseason. There's going to be some options, some high-level guys that ask to get moved."
Trae Young was specifically mentioned by one exec, with conversations already had between the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs. Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, is widely expected to bolt once his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers expires. One has to imagine his name coming up in trade conversations if Cleveland doesn't have confidence in his long-term fidelity.
We know the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers will all be active on the star-hunting front. The New York Knicks, too. So, to put it simply, the stage is set for a ton of moving pieces in the offseason, when more picks become available to trade league-wide and teams have a longer runway to gain traction in trade talks. It's always harder to engineer deals midseason. This summer, the gloves are off, and NBA front offices will go to battle.