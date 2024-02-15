NBA rumors: LeBron might want out, trade demands looming, Gallo landing spots
NBA rumors: Increasing belief that LeBron James wants out of Lakers
The LeBron James buzz has been palpable over the last few days after it was revealed that the Warriors tried — and failed — to trade for the 19-time All-Star prior to the Feb. 8 deadline. While the Lakers are clearly committed to James short and long-term, that commitment may not be reciprocated.
According to Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, NBA executives are "increasingly convinced" James might want out of Los Angeles.
"Not only are rival executives increasingly convinced that James might want out, but they're also focused on the Bronny James factor. which continues to loom large. James has been talking for years now about the dream scenario of playing with his oldest son who, if he chooses, can leave USC this summer and enter the draft. The idea, then, is that any team that wants to up its chances of landing James should make it a priority to go after Bronny first."
There has also been reporting that James is committed to Los Angeles, so it's all noise. That said, noise is notable. Smoke is notable. You all know the adage — where there's smoke, there's fire. That is especially true in the NBA, and James has been fairly open about his frustration with the Lakers.
The Bronny James factor is particularly interesting. It's fair to say Bronny has underwhelmed as a freshman at USC, but the dude suffered a cardiac arrest before the season. He deserves patience — but a year-one leap to the NBA is still possible, potentially spurred by the fact that teams will draft him as a way to recruit his father. The Lakers are open to the idea of drafting Bronny, while according to Marc Stein, there are a couple of teams that believe drafting the son could help land the father.
This seems like a potentially messy and unfortunate situation for Bronny, who might benefit from a more patient approach and a franchise that actually believes in his talent, rather than using him as a free agent negotiating pawn. The younger James should probably stay at school for another year to get his feet under him, but that is ultimately Bronny's decision. All we know is that LeBron Sr. is clearly monitoring all aspects of the situation.
The Lakers cannot rest easy.