LeBron James signaled his free agency desire at NBA trade deadline
If LeBron James wasn't willing to leave the Lakers now, chances are, he won't be leaving anytime soon.
LeBron James joining forces with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors would be Yankees and Cowboys fans' worst nightmares. Imagining LeBron and Curry together would be something people might discuss at a lunch table, but never actually think it'd be an actual possibility. Turns out, the Golden State Warriors actually attempted to break the NBA by pairing these two all-time greats together.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors actually made a run at acquiring LeBron from the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline. The talks didn't get very far, and no deal was made.
While LeBron remains in Los Angeles for now, his contract is up at the end of the year. With the Lakers sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference 55 games into the season, we have to wonder if LeBron, a player desperate to capture his fifth NBA Championship to get one step closer to Michael Jordan, would be willing to sign another extension to remain with the Lakers. If not, perhaps the Warriors become a more realistic option then.
No deal at NBA trade deadline signals that LeBron James might not be done with the Lakers
The Warriors have been equally disappointing as the Lakers, sitting in tenth place in a loaded Western Conference. Their chances at winning another championship this season feel as non-existent as the Lakers with how their roster is constructed. However, had the Warriors found a way to pair Steph and LeBron together, who would've stopped them?
If LeBron would've considered leaving the Lakers, the Warriors as a landing spot made a whole lot of sense. We know how much he wants to play with Steph Curry. We know about his friendship with Draymond Green. LeBron not considering joining the Warriors now suggests that door might be fully closed.
LeBron knows that the odds are stacked against him to win the NBA Championship this season with the Lakers. He would've had a far better shot to do so in Golden State (or even another city). The fact that he opted to stay put implies he's in it for more than just the rest of this season.
LeBron chose the Lakers for reasons beyond basketball. There's the business side to the game, and there's nothing to complain about when it comes to living and playing in Los Angeles. Even if another NBA Championship isn't in his future, LeBron seems satisfied with everything else that comes with being a Laker.