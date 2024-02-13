NBA rumors: League executives think LeBron James could take discount to play with son
As the Lakers chose to only get Spencer Dinwiddie as their lone upgrade at the deadline, James could go to a new team if they draft his son.
It's going to be an uphill climb for the Los Angeles Lakers to play their way out of another Play-In Tournament appearance. As that fight wages on, though, the questions about LeBron James' future have started to pile up. And now one insider is reporting that teams outside of LA have a shot for a unique reason.
According to insider Marc Stein ($), two NBA teams think that the all-time great would consider signing with their franchise this offseason if they drafted his son, current USC freshman Bronny James. The star can decline his player option and become a free agent this offseason.
Stein adds that these franchises think James would sign for a lot less than the $51 million he can make with signing with any team other than the Lakers.
The younger James is a solid draft prospect with enticing defensive skills. He did, however, face a health scare prior to starting his college career with the Trojans, but has since returned to the floor. His offensive game, meanwhile, does require some further development. That could lead to him being a second-round pick in the NBA Draft.
But which teams could make such a play for LeBron and Bronny?
NBA Rumors: LeBron James could take discount to play with Bronny James
One potential LeBron-Bronny suitor who could draft the younger James to entice the future Hall-of-Famer could be the New York Knicks. While the Knicks have reportedly been eyeing a big offseason trade, the allure of LeBron James' all-around firepower is immense. The major complicating factor, of course, would be that the Knicks cap room would limit them from offering much more than the veteran minimum.
Would LeBron take that heavy of a discount for the opportunity to play with his son? Sure, New York could offer that opportunity along with playing at famed Madison Square Garden. Still, it's right to question whether that's enough.
There could be some affinity for the Knicks as James wore a New York towel after a Lakers win on Feb. 3, which sent fans into a frenzy. That partially a power play to try and force LA to be active at the trade deadline, but LeBron has also admitted to previously considering joining the Knicks.
Beyond New York, though, the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers could also be considered viable options as well, perhaps with more flexibility than the Knicks. No matter where it is, though, the writing appears to be on the wall that LeBron will join Bronny somewhere for the 2024-25 season.