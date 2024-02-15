NBA rumors: LeBron might want out, trade demands looming, Gallo landing spots
- Bucks, Clippers emerge as favorites to land Danilo Gallinari
- NBA exec expects a lot of moving parts in offseason
- The smoke is billowing when it comes to LeBron James' uncertain future
NBA rumors: Bucks, Clippers are favorites to sign Danilo Gallinari
The Detroit Pistons acquired Danilo Gallinari from the Washington Wizards back in mid-January. After a brief stay in Detroit, Gallo was waived. He instantly became one of the hottest names on the buyout market — a 6-foot-10 sharpshooter that can still put points on the board.
Now, after one report connected him to the Phoenix Suns, Gallinari has whittled his list of potential destinations down to two. We can thank new NBA reporting powerhouse Patrick Beverley for the update.
Gallinari is expected to decide between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. Of note, Beverley was teammates with Gaillinari in Los Angeles, once upon a time. That connection is strong enough to give credence to this report. In addition to a potential Clippers reunion, Gallo is also considering a Doc Rivers reunion. Doc, now in charge of the Bucks, coached Gallinari with the Clippers from 2017 through 2019. Beverley also happens to be in Milwaukee now.
It's wise to set expectations relatively low for Gallinari, whose defensive limitations at 35 years old are pronounced. He can still contribute on offense, though. In 32 games to date, Gallinari is averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists .451/.355/.850 splits. His gravity as a 3-point shooter in the frontcourt can still open up an offense. The Bucks' bench in particular lacks offensive punch. For Los Angeles, Gallinari would presumably battle the likes of Amir Coffey for minutes in the second unit. He would push P.J. Tucker further to the periphery, which is an ongoing storyline.
Gallinari is little more than a fringe contributor on a contender these days, but he can still supply a few timely 3s while spacing the floor for high-level creators. Obviously, there's a competitive market for his services.