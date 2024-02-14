The Suns are interested in signing Danilo Gallinari, per @DuaneRankin (https://t.co/n6KydvbpyH).



Gallinari and Devin Booker’s father, Melvin, played together in Italy before he joined the NBA.



A potential full circle moment for Gallinari and Booker, if he indeed signs with… pic.twitter.com/M40cEPagdD