NBA rumors: Suns land more two-way help on the buyout market
The Phoenix Suns have become the latest team to take advantage of the buyout market. Today, the team signed veteran forward Thaddeus Young.
By Curt Bishop
Thaddeus Young is headed out to the desert.
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns became the latest team to take advantage of the buyout market, adding the veteran forward to their mix.
This move should help the Suns as they prepare for the stretch run of the season and set their sights on yet another deep playoff run. The Suns currently sit at sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 31-22.
Young has spent most of this season with the Toronto Raptors. He was ultimately traded to the Brooklyn Nets, who cut him loose shortly thereafter.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to report the news.
Thad Young joins the Suns after Nets release
The 35-year-old forward will bring some valuable veteran experience to the Suns.
The veteran was drafted in the first round in 2007 by the Philadelphia 76ers. He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs.
In 23 games this season, Young is averaging five points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He also has a field goal percentage of 62.1, a 3-point percentage of 16.7, and a free-throw percentage of 41.7.
Young is a strong rebounder and inside scorer, which should be beneficial for the Suns. For his career, he owns a 50.3 field goal percentage and career averages of 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds through 57 playoff games, so he has also experienced the bright lights and electricity of the NBA postseason.
The Suns lost a few pieces in Yuta Watanabe and Keita Bates-Diop in a three-team deal that landed them Royce O'Neale and David Roddy. Adding Young helps the team make up for some of the depth that was lost in the deal with the Nets.
We'll see if this move can help the Suns as they prepare for a playoff push.