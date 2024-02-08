Phoenix Suns updated depth chart after trading for Royce O’Neale
The Phoenix Suns didn't hesitate to pivot to their backup plan following reports that Miles Bridges is staying with the Charlotte Hornets, acquiring veteran wing Royce O'Neale.
By Lior Lampert
Following the news the Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges decided to exercise his trade veto power and remain with the team through the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, the Phoenix Suns quickly shifted gears.
Since, the Suns have come to terms with the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies on a three-team trade that sends veteran wing Royce O’Neale and 2022 first-round pick David Roddy to Phoenix, per The Athletic’s Senior NBA insider Shams Charania.
Phoenix Suns land Royce O’Neale and David Roddy
As part of the deal, the Suns are sending three second-round picks to the Nets for O’Neale and a future pick swap with the Grizzlies in exchange for Roddy.
Charania notes that Memphis is also receiving Yuta Watanabe from Phoenix, and the Suns are sending out three additional minimum salaries: Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin, and Chimezie Metu.
Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro suggests Metu could be headed to the Grizzlies with Watanabe but hasn’t confirmed yet.
All things considered, there are a lot of players going out for the Suns and a couple of new faces coming in to bolster their rotation and defensive presence along the wings in preparation for a potential playoff run.
Here’s an updated look at Phoenix’s depth chart after acquiring O’Neale and Roddy.
PG: Devin Booker, Saben Lee, Theo Maledon
SG: Bradley Beal, Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie
SF: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, David Roddy
PF: Kevin Durant, Bol Bol
C: Jusuf Nurkic, Drew Eubanks, Udoka Azubuike
The Suns have been operating with Devin Booker, who has primarily been a shooting guard in his career, as their lead ball-handler and playmaker.
While many speculated their approach, Booker has thrived in his newfound role this season and transitioned seamlessly to the point where Phoenix decided to address the wing instead of point guard depth.
Sitting at 30-21, the Suns are in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with a half-game lead over the seventh-seeded Sacramento Kings for a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, meaning they will need to integrate their new additions quickly to avoid falling out of the top six in the West.