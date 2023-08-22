NBA rumors: Lonzo Ball is sorry, Lillard update, Austin Reaves upgrade
Lonzo Ball feels bad for the Bulls front office, another Damian Lillard update, and Austin Reaves running some point guard — look at this week's NBA rumors.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Lonzo Ball feels remorse
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will miss the entire 2023-24 season. Lonzo hasn't played an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022. Since then, he has undergone three surgeries, including a cartilage transplant in his left knee this past March. Recently he joined Trae Young on his "From the Point by Trae Young" podcast and opened up about what could've been for the Bulls had he stayed healthy.
"I felt bad just for the GMs because I feel like they made the perfect team around me. [And] I felt like that was the most I've ever been involved in an organization. I finally got the perfect team. You know, that I felt like could fit my game and play my way and really just do what I wanted to do."- Lonzo Ball on the Bulls
Before Lonzo's injury in 2022, the Bulls were ranked No. 1 in the Eastern Conference. Following Lonzo's injury, the Bulls went 4-6 in their next 10 games and finished No. 6 in the East. Last season, the Bulls finished 40-42 and lost the play-in tournament to Miami. Let's face it, without Lonzo, this Bulls team is incomplete. Bulls fans missed him last season. They will certainly miss him in the coming season. Although the recent acquisition of Jevon Carter should help in the meantime. Lonzo can hopefully take this time to make a full recovery.