NBA rumors: Lonzo Ball is sorry, Lillard update, Austin Reaves upgrade
Lonzo Ball feels bad for the Bulls front office, another Damian Lillard update, and Austin Reaves running some point guard — look at this week's NBA rumors.
By Kdelaney
NBA rumors: Austin Reaves offseason upgrade
As Austin Reaves prepares for a heavier workload next season, he's also adding more to his game. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Reaves said, "I want to get back to playing point guard a little more and what we did at the end of the year. I feel comfortable and like I’m able to do that.”
Austin Reaves has spent a good portion of this summer traveling and playing with Team USA. Coming off the bench, Reaves is the teams third leading scorer, averaging 10.3 points per game. LeBron James and Dangelo Russel have both praised his performance.
This summer, Reaves and the Lakers agreed to a four-year, $56 million deal. Reaves is a valuable asset to the Lakers' roster and solidifying him into their core puts the Lakers in a prime position to make a deep postseason run.