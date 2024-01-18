NBA rumors: Masai Ujiri puts the league on notice he's not done trading
After trading Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, Masai Uijiri hinted at a lot more trades up his sleeve.
As the Raptors start to move on from the Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby trades, it seems like the front office is not done deal before the deadline. Michael Grange of SportsNet asked Masai Ujiri if he was finished and his answer was pretty clear.
While it has not been officially stated by the franchise, it seems like the Raptors are looking for a retool instead of a rebuild.
This can be assumed since Toronto got young-ish promising players in their trade return for OG Anunoby. The Raptors will be missing out on a major pick return since the team waited an extra year before Toronto decided to trade their championship core veterans. With all of this in mind, what kind of players are left for the Raptors to trade before the deadline?
Who else will the Raptors move before the NBA trade deadline?
To be honest, there are a couple more veterans that the Raptors can unload for draft picks and young promising basketball athletes. Of course, Bruce Brown will be involved in trade rumors and will most likely be shopped during the offseason if they haven't found a new home for him by the trade deadline. One other big name is Dennis Schroder, who is a solid point guard and on a deal that can be considered fair by the entire league.
While they will not get a war chest of assets for the veteran, the Raptors could get a good first-round pick if the right team presents itself. A big bonus of Schroder's situation is the fact that the point guard is under contract for next season as well. Another veteran that could be on the market is Gary Trent Jr. While Trent Jr does technically fit under the franchise plan of going with mid-20-year-olds, the bench stud is not under contract for next season.
After losing Fred VanVleet for nothing last offseason, the Raptors might be interested in getting some assets for a quality rotational veteran. Jakob Poeltl is probably the biggest question mark as it would make a lot of sense for the franchise to give him up as the squad gets younger. Still, it is unlikely that this front office group admits the mistake of trading their high-valued first this season that allowed them to get Poeltl in the first place.
Whatever ends up happening, the Raptors will likely be involved in trade and buyout rumors up to the trade deadline.