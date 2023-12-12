NBA rumors: Miami Heat could pursue another trade with the Raptors
The Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors in 2021. Now they could be looking to acquire another big star from their neighbors to the north.
According to Eric Koreen of The Athletic, the Miami Heat will "kick the tires" on a potential Pascal Siakam trade. Trade rumors have surrounded the All-Star for the last couple of months and as the Raptors continue to struggle it seems more likely he could be moved. Toronto is a squad that is looking to win now and they have already invested their first-round pick for this season in a trade with the Spurs. But the wins aren't coming and it may be time to reconsider.
Siakam would be kind of a weird fit with Bam Adebayo, and Pascal Siakam because he is a shaky 3-point shooter and Adebayo isn't extremely skilled from behind the arc. It also wouldn't fit the team's need for a point guard who can create for the offense.
The only real justification for this trade would be the fact that the team acquired another star and would be in a good spot for a return to the Finals. The Heat also have a history of making the most out of players, even if the fit doesn't look ideal on paper. While the Heat' fit with Siakam is questionable, it's clear what a deal would look like between the two sides.
What would Pacal Siakam trade to the Miami Heat look like?
When it comes to salary, the Heat have two ways to get a deal done. The team could offer Kyle Lowry or Tyler Herro for salary-matching purposes. Miami has plenty of picks to offer and could unlock more if they give the Thunder, one or two second-round picks to change the terms of the protection on the 2025 protected pick that the Heat owe to Oklahoma.
Of course, the Thunder could opt to get the Heat's first-round pick this season (would convey currently and will most likely convey this season with the Heat making the playoffs this season) but the team could be open to other options. To make a deal work, the Heat would need to add players like Josh Richardson, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith and Dru Smith.
The number of those players needed to be sent back would depend on whether Miami sends Lowry or Herro to the Raptors. Whether the Heat would fully pursue this is up for debate but they certainly need to explore their options.