NBA rumors: No Harden trade before Opening Night, more Rockets trade talks, Bob Myers praises Knicks
- James Harden isn't with the team but he's likely to play with the 76ers on opening night
- Rockets could use newly acquired pieces in their next big trade
- Bob Myers praises the Knicks transformation into an actual free agent destination
By Kdelaney
NBA Rumors: James Harden will still be a 76er come opening night
There has been quite the back and forth between the Philadelphia 76ers and theLos Angeles Clippers this summer. As we all know, this summer Harden opted into his contract and wanted to work with the 76ers on a trade out of Philadelphia. For now, Harden and the Sixers are at a stalemate, and Philadelphia is willing to be patient.
During the Inside The Association Tip-Off Special, Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that although Harden "seems professional and engaged when present" the former MVP has only played 5-on-5 in a live scrimmage once, has not attended any preseason games, and skipped at least one shootaround.
Pat Garrity, former assistant GM for the Detroit Pistons, was also on the Inside The Association Tip-Off Special. He argued the fact Harden hasn't played could hint at a deal on the horizon. Garrity said, "the fact that he's not played in preseason games so far, the fact that he's [doing what you're saying and] keeping himself in shape. To me, that signals that maybe a deal is closer to being done than not."
Although the Clippers and Sixers have held talks, no trade has been made. Jake Fischer, Senior NBA Reporter for Yahoo Sports recently reported that Terance Mann was off the table and it's expected that Harden will be with the Sixers for opening night next Thursday.
Keep in mind, Terrence Mann is on a team-friendly two-year, $22,000,000 contract. In addition, he's carved out a role for himself on a team with multiple established stars. All in all, Mann's talent and favorable contract boost the Clippers' championship hopes. Now, with Mann supposedly out of the picture, there's no telling how long this game of hardball will continue for.