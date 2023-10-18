NBA rumors: No Harden trade before Opening Night, more Rockets trade talks, Bob Myers praises Knicks
- James Harden isn't with the team but he's likely to play with the 76ers on opening night
- Rockets could use newly acquired pieces in their next big trade
- Bob Myers praises the Knicks transformation into an actual free agent destination
NBA rumors: Bob Myers praises New York Knicks
Bob Myers, former Golden State Warrior GM and two-time NBA Executive of the Year, complimented the New York Knicks for their transformation into a playoff contender.
"If you want to evaluate a front office, look at what it was when they got there and what it is now," Myers said. "I don’t think anyone would disagree the Knicks are in a much better place (now) than they were prior to Leon, Wes and Thibodeau showing up."
Although the Knicks traded away Obi Toppin to the Pacers and added Donte DiVincenzo this offseason, they've yet to make a big splash in free agency. They let Donovan Mitchell slip through their fingers in the past. They weren't super motivated to land Damian Lillard or James Harden this summer. However, Myers believes this type of approach is part of the business.
"I think the Knicks have been patient and at least they haven’t done anything irrational in my mind. They haven’t had a big misstep where you would say, 'Hey, look they blew it on the wrong guy.' And that can set you back for years. So I think there has to be a healthy amount of impatience but not imprudent."
As a result of the transformation, New York has become an attractive destination for players looking for a change of scenery.
"I think what has shifted (recently is) ... there was a time where I felt like people may not have wanted to play in (New York City). And I think that’s changed, I think now you’re looking at murmurings, hearing things – 'Hey, what about the Knicks?' And the draft capital they have – it’s a realistic thing. It’s not some lay person saying, 'Well, the Knicks should go get this guy!' Now it’s viable, it’s possible. And they have what it takes with first-round picks in their cabinet to go do it."
According to Myers, the next move that the Knicks make will be crucial. "You can’t control the deals that present themselves, to a certain degree," Myers said, "But when the one (you want) does, you have to get that deal done, whatever it is. Whatever you identify as this is the thing that is going to make us great, you just have to make sure that that happens."
As an organization, you're on the right track if Bob Myers is singing to your praises. Last season, the Knicks finished 47-35, their best season in 10 years. They start the regular season on Oct. 25 against the Celtics. With Myers' vote of confidence, the Knicks look to continue this trend of success.