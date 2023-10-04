NBA rumors: No one wants James Harden, Klay changing positions, 76ers meet Coach Prime
The 76ers meet up with Coach Prime.
NBA rumors: Philadelphia 76ers meet Coach Prime
As previously stated, the Sixers are in Colorado and training at Colorado State University. Clearly, the hour commute didn't stop the Sixers from sitting down with the Hall of Famer turned coach. Keith Pompey reported that Coach Nick Nurse, Joel Embiid, and the Sixers headed to Boulder Tuesday for a dinner meeting with Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.
The Sixers hoped to draw inspiration from Sanders. Sanders talked about being accountable, being happy with your role, and the basketball scholarship offers he had that his coach never told him about.
Sanders said, "On our team, i got leaders and dogs, I don't have captians. I got some leaders and I got some dogs. Every dog ain't a leader and every leader ain't a dog. I don't believe in captains." He stressed the importance of knowing your role. With all the drama surrounding the Sixers this summer, this is only fitting.
Coach Sanders echoed Philadelphia's famous slogan. He said, "I like the process. I like the work that it takes to get there. I like all that. I like all those ups and downs, those ins and outs, those highs and lows. I love the darn process." This offseason, Philadelphia added Danny Green, Patrick Beverly, Kelly Oubre Jr., and Mo Bamba. Sanders spoke about these additions that should provide the team with more depth and versatility, as well as much-needed veteran leadership.
"You added some pieces,” Sanders said. “And you added some pieces that you think should be the difference. But how bad do y’all want it? Straight up. You have to really look at each other and hold each other accountable. And you got to realize how bad do you really want it. Like what are you willing to do for it? What you willing to sacrifice for it? How far you willing to go for it? How hard are you willing to work for it? Because you know what it is. You know, on paper, y’all amongst the best in the business, right? But you got to put it together."
The Sixers are prepping for their first season under Nick Nurse, so hopefully Dion's words resonate. Props to the Sixers for the altitude training. After all, the road to the NBA championship officially runs through Denver.