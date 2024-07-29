NBA Rumors: Okoro sign-and-trade, sleeper team for Brandon Ingram, Suns shake-up starters
- Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers exploring Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade options
- Intriguing Brandon Ingram suitor revealed
- Phoenix Suns waste no time inserting Tyus Jones in the starting lineup
By Lior Lampert
NBA Rumors: Tyus Jones 'expected' to enter starting lineup immediately
The Phoenix Suns landed arguably the biggest bargain of the 2024 NBA offseason by signing point guard Tyus Jones to a veteran's minimum deal. He should enter the starting five in no time, and recent reporting echoes that notion.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro notes that "the expectation" is Jones will handle starting point guard duties for the Suns.
In a corresponding move, sharpshooter Grayson Allen will get relegated to the bench. Phoenix will roll with Jones, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic as their primary unit.
Gambadoro's intel aligns with a statement Jones made to ESPN on Saturday. The floor general revealed Suns owner Mat Ishbia and head coach Mike Budenholzer sold him on starting and helping Phoenix "challenge for an NBA title."
Jones says he chose the Suns over "multiple free agent offers and sign-and-trade proposals at a number of different financial levels." His decision to join Phoenix felt like the best opportunity to "maximize [his] value for a return to free agency next year." Moreover, the 28-year-old believes he joined a "special team."
Since 2017, Jones has ranked in the top three of the league in assist-to-turnover ratio, including five consecutive campaigns holding the No. 1 spot. This past season, he had a breakout year as a full-time starter for the Washington Wizards.
In 2023-24, Jones averaged career highs in points (12), assists (7.3), and rebounds (2.7) per game. Additionally, he posted his most efficient field goal/three-point shooting rates -- 48.9 and 41.4 percent, respectively.
NBA Rumors: Jazz named potential Brandon Ingram suitor amid Lauri Markkanen trade buzz
On Friday, Christian Clark of NOLA.com cited the Utah Jazz as a team worth watching for New Orleans Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram.
Clark mentions Utah is "trending toward" re-signing star big man Lauri Markkanen based on things he's heard. Then, he alludes to how this impacts the Pelicans, who will dangle Ingram in trade talks one last time if the seven-foot sharpshooter extends.
According to Clark, the Jazz could find themselves in the Ingram sweepstakes, pivoting from sellers to buyers after committing to Markkanen long-term.
If Utah acquired Ingram, they'd simultaneously remove the two most significant trade pieces left off the market with one move. The Jazz would kill two birds with one stone.
The Jazz previously expressed interest in stars who recently changed locations, like Dejounte Murray, Mikal Bridges and even Paul George. So, their prospective pursuit of Ingram makes sense, considering Utah whiffed on the players named.
Ingram, a former All-Star, would form an intriguing forward tandem with Markkanen in Utah. However, the Jazz must ask themselves if that pairing moves the needle in a stacked Western Conference.
In 2023-24, Ingram appeared in his most regular-season contests since his rookie season. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, and 5.1 rebounds with an effective .492/.355/.801 shooting splits. The 2016 No. 2 pick has one year remaining on his current contract as he enters his age-27 campaign. So, Utah (or any other team) would presumably need to give him a massive payday after getting him.
NBA Rumors: Nets and Cavs discussing sign-and-trade scenarios around Isaac Okoro
On Sunday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers have had "discussions" about an Isaac Okoro sign-and-trade.
Scotto says "several teams have expressed interest" in facilitating a move for Okoro. Nonetheless, Brooklyn has two bargaining chips that piqued Cleveland's interest: Dorian Finney-Smith and Cameron Johnson.
Finney-Smith has "drawn trade interest from Cleveland," though the Cavs are also "intrigued" by Johnson.
If Cleveland wants to avoid going into the luxury tax this upcoming season, trading Okoro may be their best option. But if he signs his one-year qualifying offer, the Cavs would risk losing him for nothing next offseason. With that in mind, landing one of the Brooklyn wings now sounds like an ideal solution.
Okoro, 23, is an ascending 3-and-D swingman coming off his best effort as a pro in 2023-24. He averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting a career-best 39.1 percent on 3.1 nightly three-point attempts. His improved efforts beyond the arc and perimeter defense make him a coveted asset. Cleveland would be wise to recoup maximum value for him now, and the Nets can make a worthwhile offer.