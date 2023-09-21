NBA Rumors: Pacers spice up offseason with Buddy Hield trade buzz
Extension talks have fallen apart between Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers and they're now open to trading one of the best shooters in the league.
According to Shams Charania, the Indiana Pacers have started to entertain trade deals for Buddy Hield after contract extensions between the two sides fell apart. While the Pacers will certainly hear offers for Hield, it is possible that this is a contract negotiation tactic. Indiana has done this in the past and ended up keeping Myles Turner on a long-term deal.
Even though this is true, it is still possible that he ends up getting traded due to the fact that Indiana has a ton of young good players at the guard position. The Pacers have Tyrese Hailburton and Bennedict Mathurin as their two long-term starting guards.
They also have Bruce Brown under contract for the next two seasons (team option for the second year). This is unlike in the Turner situation where the team didn't really have any solid young bigs when they extended the veteran center. While it is unclear whether Hield will end up getting traded, he will certainly be shopped around the league.
What teams could end up trading for Buddy Hield?
Off the bat, the New York Knicks would be a very good fit. New York could use his shooting input as the offense struggled to generate anything in the postseason. The Knicks could offer Evan Fournier and a light collection of picks for the wingman. Hield would not solve the team's offensive creation issues but he would certainly help the offense overall.
Another team that would be a good fit for Buddy would be the Dallas Mavericks. The team is all-in on Kryie Irving/Luka Doncic core and could use another shooter to space the floor. The lack of defense on the roster would be concerning but the offense would certainly flourish. No matter where Hield ends up, he will certainly benefit any team he ends up joining.