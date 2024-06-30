NBA Rumors: Paul George frontrunner, Klay-Warriors breakup, Pistons new coach
We have arrived at the onset of NBA Free Agency, which officially begins today, June 30, at 6 PM ET. There will be plenty of storylines to follow in the hours and days to come, and you can expect the folks here at FanSided to keep you in the loop on all the important info.
This is the prime time of year for NBA rumors. The buzz is defeaning. Here's what deserves your attention on this fine Sunday morning.
NBA Rumors: Pistons hire J.B. Bickerstaff as next head coach
The Detroit Pistons didn't take long to land their next head coach after the surprise firing of Monty Williams earlier this month. As new team president Trajan Langdon continues to put his fingerprints on the roster, J.B. Bickerstaff has been hired to lead the Pistons' young core into the future. Bickerstaff spent the last four seasons as the Cleveland Cavaliers' head coach, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals this spring.
For a while, New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego appeared to be the frontrunner in Detroit. He withdrew his name from consideration on Saturday, however, clearing the way for Bickerstaff to emerge as the candidate of choice.
It's unclear what spurred Borrego's decision — whether he was getting in front of a rejection notice or if he just didn't want to coach the Pistons — but Bickerstaff comes with multiple head coaching stops on his resumé. Before earning the Cavs job, he was the Houston Rockets' interim head coach in 2015-16, and the Memphis Grizzlies' head coach from 2016 through 2018.
Bickerstaff has experience with rebuilding rosters, so he's a reasonable choice for the Pistons. Detroit had the chance to hire an upstart assistant or get creative in the face of a stagnant rebuild, but Bickerstaff is fine as far as retreads go. He should do the job well enough, and sometimes it's good to put an experienced voice in a young locker room. The Pistons hoped that strategy would work with Monty Williams, but now Bickerstaff gets a stab at molding Detroit into a competent basketball team.
His first challenge: incorporating No. 5 pick Ron Holland into a lineup that already includes minimal spacing.
NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson and Warriors are prepared to part ways
The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson are destined for a breakup, per Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic. We are approaching "an expected parting of ways," with Thompson feeling that Golden State's interest in a potential reunion has been "disingenuous."
There has been no communication between either side since the negotiating period for incumbent free agents opened a couple weeks ago. The Warriors have expressed interest in "[circling] back" after handling other negotiations, but Thompson doesn't want to be Golden State's Plan B. After 13 years and four championships with the franchise, Thompson is set to spend his 14th NBA season (and beyond) in new threads.
It has long been difficult to imagine Thompson actually leaving the comforts of the Bay, but it's clear the last few years haven't been all that comfortable. On the decline after a serious knee injury, Thompson's role fluctuated through last season. It went as far as a brief demotion to the second unit. Now, Golden State is prepared to elevate Brandin Podziemski's role in his sophomore campaign.
Thompson probably feels slighted by the Warriors' lack of aggression with their offers. He has certainly earned a certain level of respect, but that's not how the NBA works. It's a business, and the correct business decision is to avoid paying Thompson a lucrative extension in his age-34 season. It's tough, the definition of bittersweet, but a breakup is probably best for both sides.
Thompson is expected to command interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks, with Golden State open to sign-and-trade deals to facilitate the relocation of their five-time All-Star.
NBA Rumors: 76ers considered frontrunners for Paul George
Paul George has officially opted out of his contract to become an unrestricted free agent. He is expected to take meetings with three teams tonight: the Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Orlando Magic, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
According to Woj's latest reporting, the Clippers refuse to budge on their offer of a three-year max contract. The Sixers and Magic are both willing to offer a four-year max, with George widely expected to leave if Los Angeles' front office doesn't acquiesce to his demands.
That positions Philadelphia as the favorite to sign the 34-year-old, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirier.
"Sources believe Philly is the frontrunner to acquire the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder. However, the Orlando Magic, another potential destination, cleared up available cap space to offer the max. And you have to wonder if he’ll remain in Los Angeles if the Clippers give into his demands for a fourth year."
It's clear the Sixers are in pole position, with a very obvious catch: the Clippers immediately become favorites again if Steve Ballmer caves and offers a four-year contract. George's reported interest in the Warriors hints at a desire to remain on the west coast. If he leaves, it will be for more money — not because he wants to leave. The ball is in Los Angeles' court. Get serious, or risk losing a franchise cornerstone.
For the Sixers, there is undeniable risk that comes with signing George to a guaranteed four-year contract. Odds are his production falls off toward the back end of that deal, and it seriously limits Philadelphia's financial flexibility in the years to come. Tyrese Maxey is due for a five-year max contract of his own this summer. The Sixers would be locked into three max-contract players with a new collective bargaining agreement that severely penalizes expensive rosters.
That's fine, in the end. Philadelphia needs to go all-in while Joel Embiid is in his prime. That window won't stay open forever. That said, if the Sixers land George, Daryl Morey will need to get creative when it comes to building out the roster with small salaries and future draft picks.