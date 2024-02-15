NBA Rumors: Pelicans may be forced to choose between stars this summer
New Orleans is fighting to keep themselves out of the play-in and doesn't have a record to justify their luxury tax. This will likely cause them to drop a star.
The New Orleans Pelicans are one game clear of the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference standings currently as the No. 6 seed. However, as the small-market franchise is deep in the luxury tax, they are increasingly likely to dump one of their two max-contract stars.
Howard Beck of The Ringer revealed some insights from NBA executives, and one from the Eastern Conference believes that the Pelicans will have to move one of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in the 2024 offseason.
New Orleans is already paying C.J. McCollum on a max contract for the next two seasons while also forking out $150 million in luxury tax penalties for next season. They've also had concerns around Williamson in the past with the enigmatic big man's injury history and already missing 11 games in the 2023-24 campaign.
Ingram, on the other hand, has been an All-Star-caliber performer for the Pelicans, but has not yet signed a long-term contract. Thus, he could leave New Orleans for greener pastures or could be shopped this offseason.
Is Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram more likely to get moved?
When it comes down to it, however, McCollum is the more likely max-contract star to be moved by New Orleans, more so than Williamson or Ingram. The guard is an aging veteran that is soon to become an expiring contract. While he can still contribute at a high level, if the Pelicans are aiming to cut down on their tax bill, it would be more sensible to trade him.
Should a McCollum trade not be viable for one reason or another, though, then Williamson is the more likely candidate to be moved than Ingram. While he hasn't raised alarm bells too loudly this season, the former No. 1 overall pick has been problematic at times for the organization. Williamson has yet to fully live up to his potential as a pro, once considered a potential generational star.
Health has been the biggest hindrance in that regard, to be sure, but there are also doubts he wants to be in New Orleans long term. Ingram, meanwhile, has proven himself as a franchise star, perhaps even more so as a 1B option to another star that could put the Pelicans in title contention. In that light, Williamson could surely still fetch a substantial haul of draft assets to help facilitate another trade or draft another potential star.
It remains to be seen how this will materialize, but the Pelicans appear probable to shake up things majorly this offseason for now.