Ranking the NBA players most likely to earn a supermax extension
A supermax contract in the NBA accounts for 35 percent of the salary cap. Only a select few players are eligible; here are the candidates to watch out for.
Best NBA supermax candidates: 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander announced his presence on the world stage during Canada's bronze medal finish in the FIBA World Cup. There has been a lot of 2024 MVP buzz around the Thunder youngster and it's hard to push back. OKC is primed to compete with a deep, talented young core and Gilgeous-Alexander influences every area of the game. He's a legitimate superstar, already on the pathway to supermax eligibility after making first-team All-NBA last season.
Health permitting, SGA will probably be in line for another All-NBA nod and a lucrative contract extension when the 2025 offseason rolls around. He is the lifeblood of OKC's rebuild and a tier-one stat sheet stuffer. His numbers last season flew under the radar due to the nature of his market and the Thunder's humble place in the standings, but he averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on .510/.345/.905 splits. Completely nutty.
NBA offensive stardom comes down to a player's ability to generate advantages, be it with his passing, as a driver, as a shooter, or ideally, through multiple different avenues. SGA is a master at gaining the advantage over his defender, using a preternatural understanding of angles and pace to shake free for iso buckets. He doesn't possess an elite first step, but Gilgeous-Alexander changes speeds on a dime, using evasive handles and his unique length to squirm through tight spaces and carve out quality looks at the rim.
He is now a genuine three-level scorer, with a pull-up triple defenses have to respect and a paint presence few guards can match. Gilgeous-Alexander has the luxury of sharing playmaking duties with Josh Giddey, but he would rank near the top of the NBA in assists were it not for his Aussie running mate. The cherry on top is his defense. Gilgeous-Alexander can lock up the point of attack with his 6-foot-11 wingspan and he ranked near the top of the league in steals last season (1.6). He's a legitimate All-Defense candidate, on top of the singular offense.