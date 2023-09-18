Ranking the NBA players most likely to earn a supermax extension
A supermax contract in the NBA accounts for 35 percent of the salary cap. Only a select few players are eligible; here are the candidates to watch out for.
Best NBA supermax candidates: 1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks
Luka Doncic, with four All-NBA teams on his resume, is virtually guaranteed to be supermax eligible once the 2025 offseason rolls around and he has six years of NBA service under his belt. If future All-NBA teams don't do the trick, it's only a matter of time until Doncic gets his first MVP award. The Mavericks have a lot to figure out on the margins of the roster, but we already know Doncic can carry the regular season load and spearhead a deep postseason run.
Speaking of guards who simply generate advantage after advantage, there isn't a tougher individual cover in all of basketball. Doncic is a master of trickery and finesse, breaking out constant gear shifts and directional changes to keep his defenders off balance. He can bully his way to advantageous scoring position with his strength, or he can tip-toe around stronger defenders with footwork reminiscent of a professional ballet dancer.
Doncic's pull-ups and step-backs are already canonically legendary in the NBA. It's remarkable how much separation he generates despite lacking traditionally elite athleticism. He also happens to be a tier-one playmaker, blessed with instincts beyond the comprehension of most viewers. Doncic can see passes from the most improbable of angles and then execute, with either hand, often with copious flare. He's the perfect blend of entertainment and winning impact. Last season, he averaged 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists on .496/.342/.742 splits.
The defense remains a sizable drawback, but only enough to rank Doncic as the third or fourth-best NBA player instead of first or second. If Dallas' recent draft picks and free agent signings hit, the Mavs will be right back in postseason contention and Doncic's reputation as the league's most gifted perimeter creator will not wane.