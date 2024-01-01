NBA rumors: Raptors are in absolute shambles following OG Anunoby trade
After everyone in the NBA community was celebrating the Pistons' first win since October and free wings from Wingstop, a lot of attention was drawn to the Toronto Raptors being the ones that lost to a team that hadn't won a game since October.
While the team was missing some players due to the OG Anunoby trade, according to Eric Koreen of The Athletic ($), the team has had trouble adjusting to playing without the wing, one of the best defensive players in the league. Pascal Siakam broke down the situation and the adjustment period the Raptors are currently weathering.
“Yeah, it sucks,” Siakam said. “It’s not easy. And I think for some people, it is the first time. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it happen. So I understand. We got to be able to move on from it. That’s what it’s about.”
To be clear, the Raptors were short-handed in this game and most likely would have beat the league's worst if R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley were able to play in this game. Still, this loss proves that the team is heading toward a youth movement. Whether Toronto being unhappy in the locker room post-Anunoby trade will contribute to the possibility of an entire rebuild is a different discussion.
Raptors in shambles after Anunoby trade: What's next in Toronto?
No matter what the locker room is feeling, a teardown in Toronto is coming soon. Yes, the trade return of Barrett and Quickley for Anunoby signals that the Raptors are more likely to consider players than picks for in future trades, but it seems Siakam and other veterans could be gone at the trade deadline.
The trade rumors will most likely feature Siakam, who has drawn interest from teams like the Hawks, Pacers, and Kings. Another player who could be on the move is Dennis Schroder. Schroder is a nice backup point guard who can probably fit into the top part of the bench rotation of a championship team.
No matter what happens, it seems like the end of an era in Toronto is likely.