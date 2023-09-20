NBA Rumors: Raptors revealed as Damian Lillard trade mystery suitor
The latest Damian Lillard trade rumors stated a mystery suitor from the Eastern Conference was in play. We now know that's the Toronto Raptors, but what package could they send Portland?
According to Matt Moore of Action Network, the Toronto Raptors are interested in trading for Damian Lillard. Given the timing of this report, it is highly possible that the mystery team looking to trade for the All-NBA player is, in fact, the Raptors.
With business between the Miami Heat and Trail Blazers regarding a Lillard trade at a standstill, Portland probably looking at other options. So it stands to reason that other suitors would emerge.
After losing Fred VanVleet in free agency, the Raptors are still going all-in. Although Dennis Schroder is a fine rotational player, he is not a starting-caliber player by any means. This leaves the Raptors in a bit of a hole with their starting lineup and shows the cracks in a plan that has featured no effort to rebuild.
Trading for Lillard might be the only thing that signals that the team is trying to win now and has a clear plan going forward. Also, it makes sure that the Raptors are fulfilling their win-now plan, rather than putting one foot in, one foot out.
NBA Rumors: Raptors trade package for Damian Lillard
It's hard to see a way for the Raptors to get a Lillard trade done. Make no mistake, they have contracts and assets that are certainly tradeable. There are ways to get a deal that involves O.G. Anunoby, but adding him to a deal would not make sense without a third team present. Anunoby is a free agent after this season (with a player option) and does not make sense for a team that is rebuilding, as the Trail Blazers would be in a post-Lillard era.
Thus, the simplest package would include the Raptors sending Gary Trent Jr, Chris Boucher, Scottie Barnes, and Thaddeus Young to Portland. Barnes would be the main focus of the player return for Portland with the rest of the package being seen as valuable role players.
The Raptors can't offer their 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027 first-round picks due to previous trades, but they have plenty of other picks to offer. Due to the fact that they do not have limitations on the rest of their picks, the Raptors can offer up to three first-round picks with two more swaps.
It is also possible to amend the trade with the Spurs (release the protection from the 2024 first-rounder) to unlock more picks. All told, the Raptors have the ammo and the fit to make a Lillard trade work.